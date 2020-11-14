PHOTO — YMCA Veterans Wall honors local heroes
Veterans are once again being celebrated at the YMCA of Southeast Texas with the return of the Veterans Wall.
The facility, at 6790 Ninth Avenue, features photos of veterans as well as military posters, flags, logos and information on each branch and more.
Kathy Pollock of the YMCA came up with the idea approximately five years ago and the wall has continued to grow through the years.
