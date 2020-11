2nd Port Arthur resident in 3 days dies as a result of COVID-19

A second Port Arthur resident has died this week following complications with COVID-19, health officials said.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported the news Friday afternoon, indicating the victim was a White male who previously was reported as having COVID-19.

He was between 65 and 70 years old and was reported as having underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 42 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents since the beginning of this pandemic.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report: