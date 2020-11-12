Iris Clevalle Boudoin, 67, of Port Arthur, TX former resident of Galveston, TX passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Baptist

Hospital Beaumont, TX.

Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 am at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX officiated by Pastor Glen Holmes.

Visitation is from 10 am until time of service.

The family asks that you please wear facial coverings and respect the social distancing guidelines for Covid-19.