PHOTOS — Younger generation takes in Veterans Day

Kentlee Prokop, 4, and her brother Christopher Prokop, 2, both of Orangefield, spent their Veterans Day morning by visiting the Veterans Memorial Park, just south of the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Texas 73.

Christopher explained where the soldiers sat in the cockpit of a U.S. Army helicopter on display, and he and his sister looked at the names of local World War II soldiers who were aboard the SS Munger T. Ball and SS Rawleigh Warner, both of which sunk in 1942.