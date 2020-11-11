November 11, 2020

Nederland arrests for Nov. 2 – 8

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8:

  • Michael Fuller, 33, criminal trespass/burglary of a habitation
  • Shane Leger, 21, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency, resisting arrest, search or transport
  • Eloy Herbandez, 29, driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol level greater than 0.15)
  • Travis Smith, 31, warrant other agency

 

 

 

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8

 

Nov. 2

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue G.
  • An information report was made in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation and burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for burglary of a habitation and criminal trespass in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

Nov. 3

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 12th Street.
  • Duty of striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Gage.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 400 block of North 33rd Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants, another agency’s warrants and resisting arrest in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol level greater than 0.15) in the 100 block of Hardy.

 

Nov. 4

  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Nashville.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
  • Assault offense touch-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue E.
  • Assault family violence-impede breathing was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South Third Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South 4½ Street.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

Nov. 5

  • Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.

 

Nov. 6

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 200 block of South4 ½ Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.
  • A suspicious death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
  • Theft was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo Road.
  • A death was reported in the 500 block of North 24th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 4½ Street.

 

Nov. 7

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.
  • Evade arrest/detention was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue M.
  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Elgin.
  • Assault was reported in the 2200 block of Helena.
  • Assault was reported in the 2200 block of Helena.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of Helena.
  • Illegal dumping was reported in the 1400 block of North 12th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1700 block of Atlanta.
  • Theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

 

Nov. 8

  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1300 block of Texas 347.
  • Assault offensive touch in the 1300 block of Highway 347.
  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon near South 29th Street and Avenue J.
