Great Clips providing free haircuts to those who served for Veterans Day

Great Clips in Port Arthur is giving all Veterans a free haircuts today (Nov. 11) in appreciation of their service.

Organizers say, “If you know a veteran, please ask them to stop by today for a free haircut or pick up a free haircut card they can redeem by December 11, 2020.”

Customers can also ask for a free haircut card to give a veteran they know.

Great Clips is located at 8425 Memorial Blvd., Suite 150 in Port Arthur.

They are open until 8 p.m. today.

Call 409-237-5695 for more information.