PNG runner advances to state

Port Neches-Groves freshman Katherine Page advanced to the 5A state finals after finishing sixth in the Region III meet in Huntsville on Monday.

She was the top freshman finisher in the region with a 3-mile time of 19 minutes, 43.1 seconds. The closest freshman came in 14th place.

Page will compete in the state meet Nov. 23 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

The PNG girls team came in 11th. Grace Richards finished 62nd, Hannah Campbell finished 82nd, Natalia Hochstrasser finished 98th, Sanaria Butler finished 99th, Desire Robles finished 108th and Serenity Poydence finished 113th.Nederland runners Ava Wiltz and Claire Broussard finished 63rd and 68th, respectively.