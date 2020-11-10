Ford Park Entertainment Complex finds a new owner

BEAUMONT — Ford Park Entertainment Complex has a new owner, Renaissance Development.

Jefferson County Commissioner accepted and approved the lone bid of $22.2 million on Tuesday.

The bid will officially be awarded next Tuesday (Nov. 17) and the group has 10 days to put up the 2% earnest money, which is non-refundable.

After this there is a 60-day window to close on the sale, sign all contracts and pay the full amount for the entertainment complex.

Kevin Johnson, spokesman for Renaissance Group, is looking to add horse racing to the venue, a hotel and more.