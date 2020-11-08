Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump for the presidency

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has clinched enough states to win the 270 electoral votes needed to become president, The Associated Press declared Saturday, a day after Decision Desk HQ also called the race for Biden. His victory was cemented after Pennsylvania was called for the two-term former vice president under Barack Obama.

Various news outlets report that Biden is also ahead of President Donald Trump in Georgia and Arizona, two states that voted in Trump’s favor in 2016. (Georgia’s secretary of state says the state is headed to a recount.) With several states still counting ballots, Biden leads Trump by about 4 million votes nationwide as of Saturday morning.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said in a written statement. “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

Trump has refused to concede. His campaign released a statement shortly after the networks announced Biden’s win, saying the election was “far from over.”

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said in the statement. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

Trump’s campaign filed legal challenges to contest the election results in three battleground states. Judges in two of those cases — in Michigan and Georgia — tossed out the lawsuits because the campaign failed to provide evidence that laws were broken. A federal judge also denied the campaign’s request to stop counting votes in Philadelphia, but ordered election officials to expand the number of people allowed in the room. The president’s campaign seeks to intervene in another pending Pennsylvania case stemming from mail-in ballots received after Election Day but before Friday’s deadline.

The Nevada Republican Party also asked the Department of Justice to investigate its baseless allegation that thousands of nonresidents cast ballots in the state. A DOJ official is reviewing the claim, USA Today reports.

Biden, meanwhile, projected confidence throughout the week. On Twitter, he said he and his campaign “continue to feel very good” and urged his supporters to stay calm. Friday night as his margins expanded in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada, he and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, spoke to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden stopped short of declaring victory but said, “We’re going to win this race.”

Biden’s win is historic: Not only did he break the record for the most number of votes cast for any presidential candidate, but the victory will make Harris the first woman and the first Black and South Asian American person to become vice president.

As news of Biden’s victory spread, Texas political leaders began issuing public statements.

“Politics aside, this is a remarkable moment for our country,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. “We need more women and people of color in leadership.”

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a Dallas Democrat, said, “We will now have a leader who will listen to science to guide us through this crisis. A leader who will unite us as a country and work hard to heal our divisions by building consensus to solve the big problems we face.”