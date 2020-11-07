PHOTO — Nicaraguan restaurant cooking for Hurricane Eta relief
Nicaraguan Caribbean Kitchen and owners Dennis and Delvia Medina are leading a fundraiser at the restaurant, 1629 Woodworth Blvd. in Port Arthur, today and Sunday, where proceeds from $10 plates go directly to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, for Hurricane Eta relief.
The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, call 409-548-0306.
