Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High

NEDERLAND — Dena Foust is the definition of compassion when it comes to education.

In the Nederland High School employee of the month program, a word is chosen and nominations include how each employee demonstrates the word.

“Compassion” was a recent chosen word, and Foust was named employee of the month for exhibitions of it.

Foust, according to her nomination, works tirelessly with and for her students, and even works as part of the counselors’ team helping develop schedules for the students in modified classes.

On many occasions, she has taught a student a subject during her conference period or taught multiple subjects within one class just so students are able to fit all of the classes they want in their schedules.

She is described as the epitome of a servant leader.

“She gives of herself and her time for students and co-workers,” the nomination read. “Dena is the definition of compassion. She shows this quality all day, every day to her students and to her co-workers, and she does it all humbly and modestly.”