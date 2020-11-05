November 5, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:

  • Ronald Nunez, 50, warrant other agency
  • Kenneth Barthol, 25, public intoxication
  • Tiffany Giles, 37, warrant other agency
  • Jana Bedair, 39, warrant other agency
  • Kyle Moroney, 26, public intoxication
  • Jesse Carter, 21, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:

Oct. 26

  • Theft was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 2300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Harassment was reported in the 200 block of North 10th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Oct. 27

  • A person was reported missing in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 1200 block of North 18th Street.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household – family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Avenue J.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Chicago.

Oct. 28

  • Identity theft was reported in the 2500 block of North 31st Street.
  • A death was reported in the 800 block of South 12th Street.
  • An information report was made in the 2400 block of FM 365.
  • Found property was reported in the 7600 block of Superior Drive.
  • A death was reported in the 800 block of North 30th Street.

Oct. 29

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of 27th Street.
  • An information report was made in the 3500 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/ household and abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger in the 400 block of South Third Street.

Oct. 30

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • A person was reported missing in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 31

  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
  • Theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A murder and suicide was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1700 block of Canal.

Nov.1

  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of South 13th Street.
  • An information report was made in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • An officer found an abandoned vehicle in the 2800 block of West Boston.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household-family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 33rd Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
