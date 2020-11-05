Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:

Ronald Nunez, 50, warrant other agency

Kenneth Barthol, 25, public intoxication

Tiffany Giles, 37, warrant other agency

Jana Bedair, 39, warrant other agency

Kyle Moroney, 26, public intoxication

Jesse Carter, 21, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:

Oct. 26

Theft was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.

Harassment was reported in the 700 block of North 14 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency in the 2300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Harassment was reported in the 200 block of North 10 th Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Oct. 27

A person was reported missing in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

A dog bite was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue H.

A dog at large was reported in the 1200 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat of family/household – family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Avenue J.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Chicago.

Oct. 28

Identity theft was reported in the 2500 block of North 31 st Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 800 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. An information report was made in the 2400 block of FM 365.

Found property was reported in the 7600 block of Superior Drive.

A death was reported in the 800 block of North 30th Street.

Oct. 29

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of 27 th Street.

Street. An information report was made in the 3500 block of Helena.

A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/ household and abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger in the 400 block of South Third Street.

Oct. 30

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Helena.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.

A person was reported missing in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 31

Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.

Theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.

A murder and suicide was reported in the 1000 block of South 22 nd Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 36 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1700 block of Canal.

Nov.1