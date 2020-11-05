KAY DeCUIR — Celebrate the holidays by shopping local, winning Nederland prizes

Welcome to November!

What a rush 2020 has been, and this month I am going to fill your calendar with local events in Nederland in which you can participate.

Starting Nov. 1, the Nederland Economic Development Corporation kicked off a new event, The Twelve Days of Christmas.

This event will run from through Dec. 1.

To participate you just simply shop a local Nederland store, spend $20 and bring us your paid receipt and a donation in a sealed envelope made out to Community Prayer Outreach.

This way you not only support our small businesses, you also support a wonderful non-profit that provides so much to many in our local community.

Many of our local businesses are festively decorating to begin their pre-Black Friday weekends, which start this weekend.

Starting on Dec. 2, the Nederland Economic Development Corporation Staff will draw a name each day to win a basket that has been donated by a local business. These baskets range from $100 up to $250 plus. Some of the baskets are so large if you win a basket, you can take it apart and make multiple Christmas gifts from it.

A few of the baskets are all gift cards. We have toy baskets, chain saw baskets, wine and dine baskets, home décor baskets and something for all ages.

Next, we will celebrate our 3rd Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8.

We will start at 1519 Boston Avenue and head out from there. We do not know the route until the night of the event. We leave the route design to our Police Chief, who is our escort each year.

Trophies will be awarded in five categories, so decorate your golf cart to be a winner. If you just want to ride and not decorate that is also fine.

The cost of the parade is $20 per cart. These funds go to pay for our off-duty officers and for the trophies.

There are no walkers allowed, and no candy or items can be thrown from the carts.

We are simply touring the town to enjoy the festive lights and a night away to be with family and friends. We hope for a cold night like last year, where we all layered up and enjoyed our hot cocoa.

Starting Nov. 1 through Dec. 7, we are hosting our Fifth Annual Light Up

Nederland Contest for homes and businesses. There is no cost for this event. Simply decorate your home or business for the holidays and we will tour these areas during the golf cart parade.

There will be first through third place trophies awarded for each division.

Many of our business and home owners are very competitive so they will want to win a trophy. We have enjoyed this contest for many years.

Check our website, nededc.com, or our Facebook page for applications for all events and details.

This week we begin to shoot our Christmas/Holiday Shop Local, Shop Often, Shop Nederland commercial.

We will focus on our business districts, and, who knows, your home might appear in the commercial.

Our Fall Market Day held on Oct. 17 was a huge success. Thank you to all who came out to shop.

We look forward to our next Fall Market in October 2021.

I ask you as we close out 2020 to count the blessings we have been given and look forward to a wonderful Holiday Season.

Despite COVID and many other events, there is always something positive in everyone’s life you just have to look for your rainbows.

Our community can be like a Hallmark Movie, it just takes everyone to do their part. Remember to check on your neighbors and friends and help spread the holiday spirit.

WE are the community! WE can grow together! WE can keep the spirit of the

holidays alive and well in Nederland.

In my next article I promise to share with you some new businesses that will open in Nederland soon. Retail may be suffering in large areas but let me tell you, thanks to your support, retail is doing well in Nederland.

Let’s always remember to Shop Local, Shop Often, Shop Nederland.

I am thankful this Thanksgiving Season for each of you! God Bless.

Kay DeCuir is the executive director of the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. She can be reached at kdecuir@nededc.com.