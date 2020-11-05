Groves Police arrests & responses: Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:
Oct. 28
- Efrain Mendoza Figueroa, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block Coolidge.
- Sada Hal, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Juan Pagoada Bustillo, 19, was arrested for warrants and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false info in the 2800 bock of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
Oct. 29
- Dustin Tompkins, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 3500 block of Texas 73.
- Jonathan Sanchez, 26, was arrested in the 5000 block of Woodlawn for driving while intoxicated.
- Roger Taylor, 53, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of East Parkway.
- Brandon Walton, 24, was arrested for assault in the 67000 block of Howe.
- Joseph Maniscalco, 41, was arrested for terroristic threats in the 7100 block of Terrell.
- Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of 39th St.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of Main.
- Terroristic threats were reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.
- Theft of services was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Cleveland.
Oct. 30
- Calvin Bolds, 37, was arrested for evading arrest/detention using vehicle or watercraft in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Taft.
Oct. 31
- Victor Perez, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of Jefferson.
Nov. 1
- Jardell Budier, 18, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, failure to identify, and warrants in the 5400 block of 25th Street.
- Phillip Tate, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 6200 block of Dave Street.
Nov. 2
- Kevin Kozma, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Monroe.
- Cruelty to animals was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
Nov. 3
- Tori Jordan, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Maple.
- A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Owens.
