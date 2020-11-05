Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Avery Trace Apartments was the sight of a Sunday night drive-by shooting where several apartments were struck by gunfire, police said.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the department received a call at 5:54 p.m. Sunday.

While several apartments were hit with bullets and some injuries were sustained, there was no life-threatening injuries or return fire, Guedry said.

Police do not know a possible motive for the shooting, and the detective assigned to the case was unavailable to provide more details, she said.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night and the case is under investigation.

A person who lives in the nearby neighborhood who remains anonymous provided Port Arthur Newsmedia with video where upwards of 15 shots can be heard from what sounds like two separate firearms.

A second video shows a black or dark colored car speeding past two vehicles in the area near the apartments around the time the shooting occurred.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.