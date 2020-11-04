JCSO: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

One person is dead and two local law enforcement officers have been placed on administrative leave, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a home in the 11000 block of Carpenter Road north of Beaumont in reference to a disturbance.

Authorities said a deputy-involved shooting took place resulting in an armed suspect becoming deceased.

Two deputies are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Texas Rangers and Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating. The Texas Rangers are expected to share more information Wednesday.