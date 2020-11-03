Emily Clay Beeler Howlett was born on July 10th, 1933 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Richard Clay Beeler and Blanche M. (Mathis) Beeler.

Emily went to be with the Lord on October 31st, 2020 at 87 years of age, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Elmo Howlett.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard Clay Howlett and wife Ramie of Orange, TX, and William Lane Howlett and wife Sarah of Groves; four grandchildren, Amy Carroll and husband Charles of Orangefield, TX, April Luquette and husband Cory of Port Neches, Heather Howlett, and Andrew Howlett; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey Luquette, Jacob Luquette, Charlie Carroll, Kohen Luquette, and Alicia Carroll.

A visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Charles Miller officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

The Howlett family would like to express their appreciation for the caregivers at Visiting Angels, especially two who have cared for Emily so long and through some really rough patches.

Thank you so much, Gus Holiday and Alex Hall, for your love and care for Emily over the years.

Also, thanks to the personnel at Texas Total Hospice Care who did so much to make the last couple of months easier not only for Emily, but for the family, too.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas.

(https://humanesocietyofsouthe asttexas.org.)