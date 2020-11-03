Affidavit details violent suspected sex assaults of Port Arthur child

A local man jailed in Jefferson County is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a Port Arthur child, starting when the victim was 9 years old, authorities say.

The accusations and resulting investigation led to an arrest last month.

Port Arthur Newsmedia viewed the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Hershel Obey, 27, who is charged with four child sex abuse warrants.

The request for the information was filed with Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2 Ben Collins’ office.

The victim told Port Arthur Police the initial crime occurred while bathing but later became increasingly violent in subsequent acts — with instances of choking and restraining the victim in handcuffs.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the first assault took place in late 2010 and continued until the victim was able to speak with police in June of 2020.

The child moved away from the area for several years and had no contact with the suspect, but once back in Port Arthur the assaults resumed, according to the victim’s statements to police.

The child moved yet again, the affidavit stated, and this time the alleged assailant visited but the victim was able to keep a distance between them.

The child was moved back to Port Arthur while a teenager and the abuse resumed.

One day the child fought back but was wrestled to the ground and handcuffs placed on the victim’s wrists, the affidavit stated. The assault was interrupted by a knock at the door.

Collins signed four warrants for the arrest of Obey for continuous sexual abuse of a child, and three warrants for sexual assault of a child on Oct. 1.

On Oct. 8, the Port Arthur Police Department sought the public’s assistance in locating Obey via their social media page.

On Oct. 16, police took to social media again with the photo of Obey and the word “captured” but added no other details.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Obey was located in Irving by the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

He is now being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on $1 million in bond.