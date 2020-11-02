2 killed in homicide/alleged suicide in Nederland, police say

NEDERLAND — A Vidor man and a Nederland man are dead following a homicide/alleged suicide in Nederland, according to police.

The deaths are the result of a disagreement, and alcohol was involved, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

NPD received a call approximately 8:20 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street in reference to several people being shot.

Preliminary investigation showed there was some type of disagreement at the 22nd Street home.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Joseph William McCreary of Vidor, was deceased and had been shot one time with a shotgun while laying in bed.

Grover Walker Jr., 58, of Nederland received an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, where he later died, Porter said.

According to Porter, police believe Walker shot McCreary over some type of disagreement and then shot himself.

The shootings took place inside the home and two other people were inside when the shootings occurred.

Porter said there are no other suspects in the case and it remains under investigation.

Jefferson County Pct. 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett ordered an inquest.