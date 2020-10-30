Expanded library hours, recreation center opening nears for Nederland

NEDERLAND — Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library in Nederland is scheduled to expand its hours next week.

Starting Nov. 4, the location will open to the public from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

City Manager Chris Duque said the library director is trying to fill a job vacancy and is holding off on instituting Saturday hours until that position is filled.

“They will still continue to have the COVID-19 safety protocols in place,” Duque said. “This will allow them to go ahead to return to almost their entire normal hours of operation.”

With the library open there will be a limit to the number of patrons allowed inside at one time — 10.

There are no special programs at this time though events such as Story Time will continue on Facebook Live as well as “Getting Crafty,” a teen program.

Masks are required in the building per the governor’s orders.

Recreation center

The City of Nederland is receiving inquiries about reopening the recreation center, with many wanting to play basketball or pool, while others are requesting to rent the building.

Staffing the facility on Avenue H is also a problem, but city staff anticipate reopening the location in some form next month.

“We anticipate by the next city council meeting having a plan in place to go ahead and reopen the recreation center,” Duque said. “We’ll be bringing that (to the city council) on Nov. 16.”

The city is receiving applications for hire at the recreation center, but Parks and Recreation Supervisor Angela Fanette has recently been challenged with property damage suffered during an Oct. 23 storm.

The winds and rain triggered a roof leak that snowballed into an air conditioning problem that snowballed into a fire alarm problem, Duque said.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also waiting on the installation of Plexiglas around the recreation center’s front counter.

“Contractors are just so backed up right now,” Duque said. “By Nov. 16 we’ll have a plan in place to probably open the next day.”

The Nederland public safety complex on Boston Avenue, which houses the police and fire departments, among other entities, recently reopened its front doors and welcomes walk-in traffic for those who need to do business at the location.