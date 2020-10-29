Thomas C. Dunlop passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Mid-Jeff extended care in Nederland, Texas.

Thomas C. Dunlop was born on March 12, 1926 in Arco Georgia to John and Ida Mae Dunlop.

The family moved to Port Arthur Texas in 1937 when Tom was 11 years old.

During his early years he worked at many jobs.

After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School he entered military service in the Army Air Force in WWII.

He then graduated from Lamar Junior College and graduated from the University of Texas with a BA degree.

He was employed at Texaco Island for 31 years and retired in 1981.

Tom was involved in many civic activities including Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball, 20-30 Club, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Lions Club, Friend of the Library, Museum of the Gulf Coast, and supported many other organizations.

For 70 years he was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant where he served on all official boards along with teaching Sunday school for many years.

During retirement Tom enjoyed growing flowers and a vegetable garden.

He is survived by a niece, Dianne Wyss, nephews Jon Dunlop and Dave Dunlop, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park located at 3900 Twin City Highway, Groves, TX 77619 under the direction of Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Salvation Army or charity of your choice.

