PHOTOS: Sparkle & Co. gets into the spirit

From left, sales lead Kennedy Lisenby, “florist poodle” Rhett and store owner Sara Hardy show off homecoming mums for Port Neches-Groves and Nederland high schools at Sparkle & Co., 2907 Nederland Ave. The floral and gift store has an assortment of fall décor and school spirit items. PNG celebrates homecoming this Friday (Oct. 30) with a football game against Dayton. Nederland’s homecoming game is Nov. 6 against Texas City.

About I.C. Murrell I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. More by I.C.