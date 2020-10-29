Nederland City Hall will be voting-only site on Election Day

NEDERLAND — City Hall in Nederland will be closed to regular business on Election Day (Nov. 3) and serve exclusively as a polling location in an effort to keep the premises as safe as possible.

City Manager Chris Duque proposed the move to the Nederland City Council as a way to best handle the expected increase in foot traffic.

“You run into the issue too, by the governor’s directive, you cannot require wearing a mask into polling locations,” Duque said. “That’s one of the things we have in place (at city hall) every day just for safety protocols. It would just be easier for that one day.”

All city hall business on Nov. 3 will be routed through the drive-thru window or handled by appointment.

Election Day voting locations in Nederland include Nederland City Hall and Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library.

Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting continues through Friday (Oct. 30) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library at 2712 Nederland Ave. is an early voting polling location, as well.

Other early voting sites in Jefferson County are: Jefferson County Courthouse (1001 Pearl St. in Beaumont), Port Arthur Sub-courthouse (525 Lakeshore Dr. in Port Arthur), Rogers Park Recreation Center (6540 Gladys in Beaumont), Port Arthur Public Library (4615 Ninth Ave. in Port Arthur), Theodore Johns Library (4255 Fannett Road in Beaumont), John Paul Davis Community Center (3580 E. Lucas in Beaumont), Groves Recreation Center (6150 39th Street in Groves), Effie & Wilton Hebert Library (2025 Merriman Street in Port Neches), J.P. Pct. 4 Building (19217 FM 365 in Beaumont), and Precinct One Service Center (20205 W. U.S. 90 in China).