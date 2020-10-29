Jeff Reid “Jersey” Felder III, 73, of Port Arthur, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

He was born August 25, 1947, in Port Arthur, to Helen Agnes Landry Felder and Jeff Reid Felder, Jr.

Jeff was a United States Army veteran and retired from Gulf Oil after thirty-two years of service.

He was also a Mason and presided over most Masonic fraternities that he was a member of.

He loved model building and watching sports especially the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jeff enjoyed country music and was most proud of being there for his daughter’s wedding and being a pawpaw.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Felder, of Port Arthur; daughter, Camille Luke and husband, Tim, of Pearland; and grandchildren, Andrew,

Peter, and Hannah Luke.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Jeff Felder, Jr.; and son, James Robert Felder.

A gathering of Mr. Felder’s family and friends will be 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th

Street, Nederland.

His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Broussard’s, with his interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116; Trinity Presbyterian

Church, 805 Sierra Dr, Port Neches, Texas 77651; or to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Houston, Donor Development Office, 6977 Main

Street, Houston, Texas 77030.

