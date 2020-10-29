After a lengthy battle with various health issues, Felicia Ann Henry, 60, entered eternal rest in the early morning hours of Sunday, October

18, 2020 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, TX, Felicia graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School In 1978.

Immediately after graduating she enrolled and attended Texas Southern University.

Preceding her in death is her father, Russell Morris Henry Sr., and her brother, Russell Morris “Rusty” Henry Jr.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home, located at 3800 Memorial Blvd. in Port

Arthur, Texas.

Cherishing the memory of Felicia is her mother, Sarah Harrison Wilson; her three sons, Everett Keith Henry, Christopher Cody Henry and Roman Jamal Henry; one granddaughter, Kaelynn Keiann Henry; devoted sisters, Jada (Dwight) Fobbs and Maurice Henry; a nephew, Curley Andrews III; two nieces, Jana Andrews and Kierra Henry; one great-nephew, Terrance “Chum” Sanders; one great-niece, Jaya “Missy” Thomas; and a host of other family and friends.