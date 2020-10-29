City of Port Arthur corrects false flyer claiming shuttle bus travel to polls

Officials from the City of Port Arthur have learned that a flyer is being circulated, which indicates the City of Port Arthur is providing a “shuttle bus to the polls” for voters.

This information is false, according to the City of Port Arthur.

A governmental entity is legally prohibited from using public funds for such an activity.

“We encourage all voters to make their own transportation arrangements to exercise their right to vote and use the opportunity to vote early, through October 30, 2020, or on November 3, 2020-Election Day,” a statement from the city said.