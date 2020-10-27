4 COVID deaths reported Monday, Tuesday for residents in Mid-County & PA

The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur on Tuesday afternoon.

One individual is a White female between 90 and 95 years old, who was reported as having underlying health conditions.

The other individual is a Hispanic male between 80 and 85 years old.

It is undetermined whether this individual had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 38 COVID-related deaths for Port Arthur residents since the beginning of this pandemic.

On Monday, Health officials announced two deaths of local residents tied to COVID-19, indicating both were Mid-County residents.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department said these include a White female between 85 and 90 years old who resided in Groves and a White male between 85 and 90 years old who resided in Port Neches.

It has been reported that both individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported totals of four COVID-19 related deaths for Groves; and three for Port Neches.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report: