4 am TUESDAY UPDATE: Hurricane landfall expected by Wednesday evening

A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama state line, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area on the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning Wednesday afternoon.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to Navarre, Florida, including Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from the Mississippi/Alabame state line to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on the northern Gulf coast by late Wednesday

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from west of Morgan City to Intracoastal City.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the Tropical Storm Watch area late Wednesday.

At 4 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Zeta was located inland over the northern Yucatan Peninsula, approximately 85 miles east-southeast of Progresso. Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue Tuesday.

Zeta should turn toward the north Tuesday night, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday morning, and over the central Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night.

Zeta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and make landfall within the hurricane warning area late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

Zeta is forecast to re-strengthen when it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico later this morning, and become a hurricane again later today.

Zeta is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday.

Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts of 12 inches, are possible through Tuesday along and east-northeast of Zeta’s track across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and the Cayman Islands. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible across western Cuba through Tuesday.