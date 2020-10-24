Grand jury hands down Jefferson County indictments for assault, drugs, firearms cases
BEAUMONT — Assaults and drug cases topped this most recent week’s indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury:
- Michael Chund Bates, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 31.
- Lynnisha Battiste, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
- Camryn Jenkins, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
- Jennifer Lane Berry, 47, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 14.
- Osvaldo Blanco Santana, 29, of Nederland was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.
- Jonah Ian Broussard, also known as Jonahian Broussard and Jonah Broussard, 47, of Cleveland, Texas was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 13, 2019.
- Jonah Ian Broussard, also known as Jonahian Broussard and Jonah Broussard, 47, of Cleveland, Texas was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 6, 2020.
- Jerry Lewis Craigen, 60, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Feb. 9.
- Julius Justin Fisher, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 1.
- Israel Galvan, also known as Isreal Galvan, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, etizolam, for an incident that occurred May 1.
- Israel Galvan, also known as Isreal Galvan, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred May 1.
- Benjamin Bernard Garrett, also known as Benjamin B. Garrett, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
- David T. Green, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 14.
- Garrett Deshawn Hall, 24, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Sept. 17.
- Elton Dewayne Harris, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Will Wilson Hawkins, 34, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 14.
- Monica Monique Haynes, also known as Monica Jenkins Hayes, Monica Nettles, Monica Bennett and Monica M. Bennett, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred June 14.
- Monica Monique Haynes, also known as Monica Jenkins Hayes, Monica Nettles, Monica Bennett and Monica M. Bennett, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred June 14.
- Larry Bob Hebert Jr., also known as Larry Hebert and Larry Bob Hebert, 24, of Port Arthur was indicted for forgery (counterfeit) for an incident that occurred July 16.
- Thomas Kyle Huff, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred May 14.
- Lawrence Dewayne Jackson, also known as Lawrence Jackson, Lawrence Dewayne Jackson, and Lawrence Duane Jackson, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.
- Daron Markeith Jones, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 5.
- Preston Anthony Lange Jr., 60, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.
- Dewarren Jacoby Lewis, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
- Ronald F. Lyons, also known as Ronald Fitzgerald Lyons, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred March 5.
- Shawn McGaha, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 16.
- Jaime Moron-Munoz, 31, of Edinburg, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 21, 2019.
- Justin Taylor Neff, 28, of China, Texas was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.
- Darrell Phillips, 32, transient, was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.
- Otis D. Poullard, also known as Otis D. Poullard Jr., and Otis Poullard Jr., 37, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 9.
- Francisco Ruiz Rodriguez, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony stalking for an incident that occurred July 8.
- Zachary James Dean Rogers, also known as Zachary James Rogers, 24, of La Porte as indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred July 8.
- Steven James Russell, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault-family violence for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
- Juan Sanchez-Macias, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.
- Chad Norman Smith, 45, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine hydrochloride, for an incident that occurred April 20.
- Michael Shane Socia, 49, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine hydrochloride, for an incident that occurred March 26.
- Mary Thomas, also known as Mary Ellen Thomas, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 28.
- Ronald Jay Turner, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
- Monica Lynn Vincent, 36, of Orange was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.
- Anthony J. Weber, 47, of Beaumont as indicted for theft of service for an incident that occurred June 3.
- Richard Gabral Moody, also known as Richard Moody, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.
- Rustin Chase McKinsey, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
- Rustin Chase McKinsey, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.
You Might Like
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 14-20
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20:... read more