Tropical Depression could move into Gulf this weekend

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weather system Friday that could balloon to a Tropical Depression near Cuba this weekend.

A broad area of low pressure located near Grand Cayman Island is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms mainly east and south of the center.

This system beaome much better organized since Thursday, weather officials said, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days while the low moves slowly toward the northwest.

It has a 50 percent chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a 60 percent chance during the next five days.

This system is anticipated to move near western Cuba this weekend and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.