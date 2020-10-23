Troopers looking for vehicle that fled scene of crash that killed 1, injured 3 others

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that took place Friday morning on Interstate 10, near the Louisiana state line.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 7 a.m., a commercial vehicle traveling east failed to control its speed and struck a 2012 Honda car in the rear, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash.

The driver of the commercial vehicle continued driving after the crash and has not been located.

The driver of the Honda, 34-year-old Pascual Dela-Cruz from Mexico, was transported to a Lake Charles hospital for treatment.

A passenger riding in the backseat of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Orange County Justice of the Peace.

The identity of the passenger is not immediately available at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Two additional passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are requesting anyone with any information to contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.

The eastbound lanes of I-10, which closed as a result of the crash, are now open for normal traffic.