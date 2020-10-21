Drop-off for Port Arthur mail ballot at city hall lobby

Port Arthur voters who do not wish to return their city of Port Arthur mail ballots through the postal service may deliver it to the drop-off location at the city hall main lobby at 444 Fourth St.

The location is for the city election only.

City hall remains closed to the public, but there will be one entrance open to the main lobby for mail ballot drop-off only.

The voter must deliver each ballot, city officials caution, and the voter must present his or her ID. Curbside assistance will be available upon request.

Voters in Port Arthur fill out separate ballots, one for the city and another for the countywide, statewide and federal elections. The countywide ballot must be postmarked by Oct. 23 to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 1151, Beaumont, Texas 77704. (A stamp is required.)