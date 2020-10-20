Mr. Kenneth Wayne Sperling passed away on October 10, 2020.

Born March 13, 1950, In Port Arthur Texas.

He Graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968.

He traveled for several years and lived in Boston Mass. for several years.

He came back home and worked, became disabled until his passing.

He is preceeded in death by his mother, Gloria Hughes, father Gilbert Sperling, brother Calvin Sperling, sister Aleta Sperling and son Keithan Sperling.

He is survived by sisters Cheryl Hilbring (William), Cindy Christopher, Brother Micheal Sperling Port Arthur. Nedra Sperling, Gilbert Sperling Jr. Margo and Kevin Sperling California.

Grandchildren Cameren, and Carris.

A very special friend and care giver Debra Banks and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 p.m. until service time.