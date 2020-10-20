BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event
ALLENTOWN, PA — Amber Rose of Nederland earned a scholarship and a research award during this month’s Northeastern Association of Forensic Scientists annual meeting.
Rose, who attends Cedar Crest College, participated in the meeting Oct. 14-17.
She was the George Chin Memorial Scholarship recipient and won the Peter De Forest Research Award-graduate division, where her mentor, Thomas Brettell, was also recognized.
Cedar Crest College, located in Allentown, Pa., was founded in 1867 and enrolls approximately 1,700 students.
You Might Like
Turbo Ty Augusta: “Lightning happens” when Memorial receiver touches the ball
After a Port Arthur Memorial player inadvertently touched a punt that gave Goose Creek Memorial the ball on the Titans’... read more