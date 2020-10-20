BRIEF — Nederland student scores big at forensic scientists event

ALLENTOWN, PA — Amber Rose of Nederland earned a scholarship and a research award during this month’s Northeastern Association of Forensic Scientists annual meeting.

Rose, who attends Cedar Crest College, participated in the meeting Oct. 14-17.

She was the George Chin Memorial Scholarship recipient and won the Peter De Forest Research Award-graduate division, where her mentor, Thomas Brettell, was also recognized.

Cedar Crest College, located in Allentown, Pa., was founded in 1867 and enrolls approximately 1,700 students.