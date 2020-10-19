Drugs, burglary & assaults lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

BEAUMONT — Drugs, burglary and assault cases topped the list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury last week.

Lance Shane Dixon, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 18.

Paige Alexandria Sidney, 20, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 18.

Willie Drew, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred April 27.

Tyler Anthony Douglas, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.

Tyler Anthony Douglas, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.

Abel Garcia Jr., also known as Abel Garcia, Jr., 45, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 9.

Earl James Genus, also known as Earl James Genus, Jr., 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 30.

Tracy Allen Gregory, 26, transient, was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 24.

Tracy Allen Gregory, 26, transient, was indicted for harassment of a public servant for an incident that occurred July 24.

Latara Renee Joe, also known as Latara Ren`nee Joe, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted or assault-family violence for an incident that occurred May 12.

Quentin Wayne LeBleu, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a vehicle with prior burglary of vehicle convictions for an incident that occurred June 5.

Quentin Wayne LeBleu, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a vehicle with prior burglary of vehicle convictions for an incident that occurred June 18.

John Mason Moss, 19, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 12.

Kari M. Newton, 26, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 10.

Jason Kurt Owens, 34, of Nederland was indicted for invasive visual recording for an incident that occurred Nov. 5.

Marlon Dwayne Robinson Jr., 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, etizolam, for an incident that occurred June 20.

Devyn Raylin Snyder, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred June 1.

Timothy Eugene Swiney, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.

Timothy Eugene Swiney, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.

William Thomas Waddell, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for online impersonation for an incident that occurred May 22.

Jacob Paul Willis, 45, of Sour Lake was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred May 27.

Shavon Wilson, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 5.

Adrian Frank Vilafano, 32, of Vidor was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 3.

Jacob James Viator, also known as Jacob Viator, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 1.

Tommy Wayne Bates, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred June 7.

Tommy Wayne Bates, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 7.

Phillip Alan Brumbeloe, 36, of Ivanhoe was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 13.

Amber Mae Davis, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 26.

Kevin Wayne Fischer, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 22.

Duy Thanh Hoang, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 11.

Duy Thanh Hoang, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 11.

Emmett Jackson, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 26.

Paige Victoria LeJeune, 17, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 25.

Jammaria Dionne Marsh, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault EMS personnel providing services for an incident that occurred July 26.

Lawrence Martin, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 2.

Max Christopher Morell, 34, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 9, 2019.

Lashunda Lynette Nobles, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault-family violence for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.

Jonathan Anthony Richard, 34, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred June 7.

Blake Jarome Richey, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.

Kvon Deshawn Sonnier, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 12.

Lloyd Walker Stiles, 38, of Groves was indicted for burglary of a vehicle with prior burglary of vehicle convictions for an incident that occurred April 14.

Dennis Williams, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault/family violence for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.

Sunny Lynn Wilson, 38, of Groves as indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 22, 2019.

Jennifer Jane Ard, 41, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 6.

Deion Deshawn Cole, also known as D Cole, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.

Zachary Stephen Deskey, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 26.

Julius Tyler Dickens, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Jan. 25.

Christopher Wayne Dyess, 43, of Nederland was indicted for arson, habitation or building or vehicle, fro an incident that occurred July 15.

Betty Carolyn Gusman, 35, of Baycliff, Texas was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 7.

Hector Rene Hernandez, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for invasive visual recording for an incident that occurred June 8.

Hector Rene Hernandez, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material for an incident that occurred June 8.

Danielle G. Hickman, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.

Justin Keith Hoyt Jr., 34, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred July 11.

Wilfred Eric Marks, 52, of Hamshire was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 18.

Benjaman Allen Lalko, also known as Benjamin Allen Lalki and Benji Lalko, 39, of Nederland was indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident that occurred July 30.

Eric Lucas Martell, 22, of Beaumont as indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 21.

Erica Nicole Matthis, 34, of Dayton was indicted for credit card abuse for an incident that occurred April 1.

Marcus Jerod Miles, also known as Marcus Jeriod Miles, 28, of Pot Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred July 8.

Treyvone Spikes, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Feb. 7.

Dewell David Summerville Jr., also known as Dewell David Summerville, 40, of Nome was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 5.

Darian Tremain Petry, 46, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for a incident that occurred Aug. 16.

Larry Jerome Teel Jr., 42, of Buna was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 31.

Jaquavian Morro Mayberry, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred June 7.

Jamey Tatman, also known as Jamey R. Tatmum and Jamey Radally Tatmun, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.