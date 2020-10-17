Port Arthur man wanted for sexually assaulting a child has been arrested

A local suspect wanted for sexual assault involving a minor has been arrested.

The Port Arthur Police Department released a statement at approximately 7 p.m. Friday that said, “Hershel Obey has been arrested.”

The Port Arthur man was wanted on warrants for sexually assaulting a child, although local authorities are not releasing case details to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.

“We are asking the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Hershel Obey,” a PAPD statement first read last week. “Obey has four outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County.”

PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said the warrants were issued the week before and include one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child and one charge of sexual assault.

Guedry would not elaborate on whether there was one victim or multiple victims.

Other details of the crime, location or victim were not included in law enforcement’s initial releases.