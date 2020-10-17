PHOTOS — Showing support on White Cane Awareness Day
Melissa Jackson, right, holds her handmade sign in support of blind awareness.
Jackson was born with a hereditary condition that makes her legally blind.
Jackson joined a dozen other people in walking across the four-way intersection of Twin City Highway and Dryden Road to promote awareness for the visually impaired.
