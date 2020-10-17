October 17, 2020

(Chris Moore/The News)

PHOTOS — Showing support on White Cane Awareness Day

By Chris Moore

Melissa Jackson, right, holds her handmade sign in support of blind awareness.

Jackson was born with a hereditary condition that makes her legally blind.

Jackson joined a dozen other people in walking across the four-way intersection of Twin City Highway and Dryden Road to promote awareness for the visually impaired.

A group, bringing awareness to the struggles of the visually impaired, pose before walking across the intersection of Twin City Highway and Dryden Road on Thursday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Nearly a dozen people walk across the intersection of Twin City Highway and Dryden Road to promote awareness for the visually impaired.

 

