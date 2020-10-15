Sarah Jane Forney resided in Port Arthur for over 70 years.

She departed this life to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters Mayor Carrie Forney Gordon, PhD (Balch Springs, TX) and her son Larry Gordon II and Murline Babineaux LaCour and her spouse Thomas LaCour (Port Arthur, TX).

Her lineage spans five generations, which she was exceedingly proud of: Marlene, Christopher, DeVon, Maria, Dior and Demi Guidry; Charles, Rachel & Heavenleigh Babineaux; Valerie & Nathaniel Jones, Jerry Babineaux, Damon, Monica, King & Damonie Babineaux, De’Aris & Christian Smith; William “Boobie”, William, Jr. & Willow Smith; and Crescenda Ekwere.

Preceding her at rest are her parents Willie and Sarah Thomas Flucas, husband John David Forney, son David Forney, Jr., daughter Pauline Forney Smith, and Grammy nominee Dr. Larry “T-Byrd” Gordon (son-in-law).

Viewing is 1:00 pm with Service at 2:00 pm on Sat., 10/17/2020, East Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 800 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.