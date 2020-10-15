Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13:
Oct. 7
- Fraudulent Information was reported in the 4700 block of Lawndale.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of Smith St.
Oct. 8
- Jeremiah Gilmore, 33, was arrested in the 3100 block of Main Avenue for possession of controlled substance, manufacture and delivery of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and warrants.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of Val.
- Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Hickory.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Harassment was reported in the 6100 block of Terrell.
Oct. 9
- Thomas Matthews, 36, was arrested in the 2600 block of Main for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and for a prohibited weapon.
- Krista Scherry, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 2900 block of Azalea.
- Michael Bowman, 55, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Graves.
- A report for burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 4600 block of Inwood.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.
- An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
Oct. 10
- Vidal Aleman-Ramirez, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of South.
- Ruben Soto, 25, was arrested for failure identify/fugitive intent to give false info.
- A disturbance was reported in the 6100 block of Warren.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 2700 block of Ruby.
Oct. 11
- Noah Sims, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of 39th St.
- Shawn Bell, 46,was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Shannon Jefferson, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
Oct. 12
- Ursula Osteen, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Jonathan Derutte, 18, was arrested for terroristic threats.
- Possession of a controlled substance and recovery of stolen property was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 13
- Rex Prewitt, 37, was arrested for Warrants in the 3200 block of Allison.
- Luis Francisco De Leon Sanchez, 37, was arrested for fleeing from a police officer in the 1700 block of East Blvd.
- A robbery was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
