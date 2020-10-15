Gloria Ann Alfred, 72, Port Arthur, TX answered God’s call on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

She was born on May 26, 1948 to the late Johnny Alfred, Sr. and Gustavia Jack Alfred, in Baldwin, LA.

She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, TX and a graduate of the Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1966.

She retired from the Port Arthur Independent School District with 16 years of service.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one sister, Mary Alfred Cary; two brothers, Johnny Alfred Jr (Glenda Faye) and Ronald Alfred (Glenda Kay); and two godsons, Paul Knox, Jr. and Byron Alfred.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with services immediately following at the Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, located at 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX 77642.

Elder Kevin T. Domingo, Sr. will be officiating.

Entombment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.