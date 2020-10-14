Port Arthur Police ask for help locating missing 6-year-old

The Port Arthur Police announced officers are looking for Tyvone Ragas, a 6-year-old boy who was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday (10.14) at his home at Park Central Apartments.

Ragas was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki shorts.

He is approximately 3-feet tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds.

If you have seen this boy or have any information that could help locate him, contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.