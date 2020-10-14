Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:
- James McNeely, 51, possession of a controlled substance
- Ivory Pickett, 25, warrant other agency
- Victoria Singla-Ramirez, 37, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Katie Corpuz, 40, warrant other agency
- Paul Land, 57, public intoxication
- James Rathjen, 30, public intoxication
- Michael Juneau, 60, driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more
- Jonathan Menard, 35, warrant other agency
- Joshua Walton, 24, warrant other agency
- Benjamin Lalko, 39, warrant other agency, resisting arrest
- Allen Hervis III, 33, warrant other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:
Oct. 5
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A death in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle and found property was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
Oct. 6
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of North 20th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 1400 block of North 20th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.
- Forgery was reported in the 600 block of South Fourth Street.
- An information report was received in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency near FM 365 and S 21st Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of North 24th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 500 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Helena and Twin City Highway.
Oct. 7
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of Memorial.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 100 block of North 23rd Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 8
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3000 block of Memphis.
- An information report was received in the 2700 block of Helena.
- Assault causes bodily injury – family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 8200 block of Lake Powell Drive.
Oct. 9:
- An officer found an abandoned vehicle in the 700 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Two people were found to be in possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 10
- Aggravated robbery was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more in the 1700 block of Elgin.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 11
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 400 block of South Fifth Street.
- Assault offensive touch – family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 15th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and resisting arrest in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 South 27th Street.
You Might Like
ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power
Entergy’s Port Arthur Network — consisting of customers in Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass and Taylor Landing... read more