October 13, 2020

Candace Hemelt/The News

PHOTO: Bruce’s Market Basket stocks up with Bum Phillips Trophy

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Thank you to Bruce’s Market Basket for hosting the Mid-County Madness trophy. Each year the trophy goes to the winner of The Bum Phillips Bowl between Nederland and PNG. Pictured Monday morning is Assistant Manager Jordan Stone receiving the Mid-County Madness trophy. Check out the trophy for yourself at Bruce’s Market Basket, 6001 39th St. in Groves.

 

