SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Neches-Groves pushes back return to classroom

Port Neches-Groves Independent School District students will not be returning to the classroom until mid-week at the earliest, school officials announced Sunday morning.

“We’re continuing to access our infrastructure in the aftermath of the latest storm,” district public information officer Mike Tobias said. “At this moment, not all PNGISD campuses have power. Because of this, we’ve decided to move forward with the following plan.”

The plan calls for no school on Monday or Tuesday for students, followed by their return to campus on Wednesday (Oct. 14).

Teachers and staff have a flexible work day planned Tuesday to get caught up and assess lesson plans.

“Maintenance personnel are seeing power restoration progressing quickly; however, we are still aware that much of the community remains without it,” Tobias said. “Should the need arise to change our return date, we will make a determination later this week.”