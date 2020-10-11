Saturday ends with 30,000 in PA & Mid-County without power; Entergy details restoration timeline

As the Saturday sun set, Entergy Texas announced 32,515 customers were without power in the areas that includes Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass and Taylor Landing.

Officials said Entergy scouts completed 47 percent of the total damage assessments, which identified: 46 downed poles, 9,900 feet of downed wire, five damaged transformers, 25 damaged circuit breakers and 15 damaged reclosers.

Approximately 180 workers are assisting in the area’s restoration effort.

Crew work locations include:

Groves – The area along Pure Atlantic Hwy & 39th St.

Nederland – Between Hwy 366 & Twin City Highway, Hill Terrace Area and between Ave H and Highway 365.

Port Arthur – The areas of Highway 73 and Twin City Highway, Central Mall, Stonegate, Lakeview and Downtown.

Port Neches – The Keith Estates and Windsor areas.

Wind speeds recorded during the storm show Port Arthur and Bolivar Peninsula received an average 15 mph greater speeds during Hurricane Delta than what was recorded during Hurricane Laura.

The sustained wind speeds for the Golden Triangle area ranged from 25 to 59 mph, and the wind gusts ranged from 43 to 81 mph.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Entergy Texas has 84,448 customers currently without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm across the regioh.

The remaining outages are primarily concentrated in the Beaumont, Orange, Port Arthur, Silsbee and Winnie areas.

High voltage transmission line damage assessments were expected to be 100 percent complete by Saturday evening.

At the peak of the storm, there were 35 substations out of service, 22 substations were restored to power Friday night and the remaining 13 substations were energized Saturday.

Based on the very initial damage assessments, Entergy Texas expects to restore most customers in the Beaumont, Orange and Port Arthur areas by Wednesday. There may be some customers in especially hard-hit areas that will be restored by Friday.