Helen Kay Moore, 80 of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port

Arthur.

Helen was born October 19, 1939 in St. Amant, Louisiana to Felix Arceneaux and Elva Lagvine Arceneaux.

She was a resident of Port Arthur for over 40 years and a member of Faith Harbor Assembly of God Church.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Bill Moore; father, Felix Arceneaux; daughter, Felicia Wells; sisters, Peggy Arceneaux and Betty

Lambert.

Survivors include her mother, Elva Arceneaux of St. Amant, LA; son, Kelly Sport of Arkansas; son-in-law, Bill Wells of Nederland; sister, Shirley Ellis of Port Arthur; brother, Butch Arceneaux and wife Barbara of St. Amant, LA; grandchildren, Amanda Skinner, Robin Brown, Brittany Brown, and David Brown; and eleven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Helen lived an adventurous life. She was an expressive storyteller and had a story for everything.

She loved to travel and sightsee. One of her favorite pastimes was going to bluegrass festivals.

She never met a stranger. She always enjoyed the company and antics of her grandchildren and found peace with her church family.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Parker officiating.

Burial will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.