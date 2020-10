Health department confirms latest coronavirus-related death in Port Arthur

For the third day this week health officials are reporting a coronavirus-related death in the region.

According to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, the latest victim is a White female between 65 and 70 years old.

She was reported as having underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 33 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents in 2020.

Health officials reported Wednesday afternoon the deaths of four Mid-County residents related to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s fatality announcement followed similar news from the health department released Tuesday that two Port Arthur residents’ deaths were related to COVID-19.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report: