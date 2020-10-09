Driver killed after truck strikes tree in Port Neches

PORT NECHES — A Port Neches man died following a single-vehicle crash into a tree Thursday evening.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said the crash happened at approximately 7:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Nall Street.

The street in this location makes a slight curve near St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, but the deceased, who was driving a 2017 GMC pickup truck, reportedly continued straight and hit a tree.

The victim is identified as Shawn Hebert, 40, of Port Neches.

An autopsy is scheduled as well as toxicology.

Lemoine said Hebert was the lone person in the vehicle and there is no indication any other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.