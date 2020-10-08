Glenn Paul Guillot passed away on October 4, 2020 in Lumberton, Texas.

Glenn was born on June 27, 1941 in Port Arthur, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Valerie Guillot.

He is survived by many extended family and friends who will miss him.

Glenn was a cheerful and optimistic person who made friends wherever he went.

He loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.

He loved cars and especially enjoyed visiting car dealerships during new car season to look at the newest models.

He could look inside of a vehicle and almost instantly tell what features it had.

He enjoyed eating at Popeye’s and Dairy Queen and loved pizza. He especially enjoyed his Aunt Marie’s pies and cookies.

Following his parent’s deaths in 1997, Glenn lived at The Goliad House in Beaumont, Texas, where he made many friends and enjoyed many fun outings.

Special thanks to Kertriet Brantley and Phyllis Thomas for their kindness and to the staff at Goliad House and Village Creek Nursing and

Rehabilitation Center in Lumberton, Texas for their excellent care and support.

Glenn was a devout Catholic and a life-long member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Port Arthur, Texas.

Weather permitting, a Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home

in Port Arthur, with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday followed by interment at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Port Arthur,

Texas.

Due to the upcoming weather conditions, the funeral for Mr. Glenn Paul Guillot may be postponed due to weather and evacuation requirements from the City of Port Arthur. If we have to postpone, check on the Grammier-Oberle website for new service days and times at www.grammier-oberle.com.

God Bless and stay Safe!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Catholic Relief Services or the charity of your choice.