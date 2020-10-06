TUESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Projected hurricane landfall drifts closer to Texas

Delta, a category 4 hurricane, will hit the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.

Impact projections for the U.S., which has shifted to the west, show a southwest or south central Louisiana landfall, late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2 or 3 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane force winds are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the storm is 980 miles from Port Arthur.

Delta is a small sized, but powerful tropical system. Hurricane force winds extend 10 to 20 miles from the center. Tropical Storm force winds extend 40 to 80 miles from the center.

There is a 50 to 70 percent chance Southeast Texas experiences tropical storm force winds, beginning as early as Friday afternoon. The chance for hurricane force winds is 10 to 30 percent.

Tides will run one to two feet above normal Wednesday and Thursday.

As Delta approaches the coast Friday, tides will be higher east of the center, and lower west of the center.

Expected rain totals through Sunday for Southeast Texas is 1-2 inches.